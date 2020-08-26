UrduPoint.com
Maguire Withdrawn From England Squad After Court Case

Faizan Hashmi 20 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:20 AM

Maguire withdrawn from England squad after court case

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Harry Maguire has been withdrawn from the England squad for their Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark after the Manchester United captain was given a suspended prison sentence following a brawl in Greece.

Maguire was handed the punishment after being found guilty of aggravated assault, resisting arrest and repeated attempts of bribery.

The 27-year-old defender plans to appeal against the verdict, but England manager Gareth Southgate opted to take him out of the squad for September's matches, just hours after naming him in the group.

"In light of this evening's developments, I can confirm I have withdrawn Harry Maguire from the England squad for the matches against Iceland and Denmark," Southgate told the FA's website.

