Open Menu

Maher Al-Zahrani Appointed Official Spokesperson For General Presidency Of Two Holy Mosques

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 25, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Maher Al-Zahrani appointed official spokesperson for General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais has appointed Undersecretary General for Communication and Media Affairs Maher bin Mansi Al-Zahrani the official spokesperson for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

Al-Zahrani thanked the general president for his constant support and diligence in serving the two holy mosques.

Related Topics

Mosque Media

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of n ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in of new judges of Dubai Rental Disp ..

2 hours ago
 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pa ..

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Visit Pakistan in August for Official ..

3 hours ago
 UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations ..

UAE, Azerbaijan hold first consular consultations meeting

3 hours ago
 NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democr ..

NA speak reaffirms unwavering commitment to democracy, good governance

3 hours ago

PM calls for putting end to ‘abhorrent practice’ of desecration of holy book ..

3 hours ago
 Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-fr ..

Zaheer Janjua underlines importance of conflict-free South Asia for prosperous f ..

3 hours ago
Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afg ..

Blinken, Bilawal discuss Pakistan’s economy, Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 July 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 July 2023

7 hours ago
 I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and f ..

I2LEC Steering Committee reviews its current and future plans and projects durin ..

14 hours ago
 Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ ..

Emirates Islamic wins ‘Most Innovative Sukuk’ award

15 hours ago
 Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: ..

Eligible UAE citizens aged 18 to 60 will be hired: Sharjah Ruler

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous