Maher Al-Zahrani appointed official spokesperson for General Presidency of Two Holy Mosques

Makkah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :General President for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais has appointed Undersecretary General for Communication and Media Affairs Maher bin Mansi Al-Zahrani the official spokesperson for the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.

Al-Zahrani thanked the general president for his constant support and diligence in serving the two holy mosques.