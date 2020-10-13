UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mahjong Table Ready As Chinese Football Re-enters Virus 'bubbles'

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:50 AM

Mahjong table ready as Chinese football re-enters virus 'bubbles'

Shanghai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Chinese Super League teams are returning to two secure "bubbles" designed to keep out the coronavirus, with the second half of the disrupted season starting on Friday.

The first part of the campaign saw the players confined to one hotel in Suzhou and one in Dalian for 10 weeks, allowed out only to train and play matches.

The strict measures, which meant no mixing with the outside world or seeing their families, were a success with no reported infections among players, coaches or support staff.

The second half of the season is shorter, ending on November 12, and takes place once more in Suzhou and Dalian.

The 16 teams will play two-legged knockout matches instead of the usual home-and-away formula in the revamped competition.

Former champions Shanghai SIPG, home to Brazilian stars Oscar and Hulk, clash with rivals Shanghai Shenhua on Sunday in the most eye-catching fixture of the restart.

Clubs are again doing their utmost to keep players entertained while in isolation.

Fabio Cannavaro's Guangzhou Evergrande, the reigning champions, were pictured shipping at least one mahjong table to Suzhou, where the championship will be decided.

Teams last time provided table tennis, karaoke and arcade machines, while one player was pictured carrying a large box of Lego.

The CSL kicked off on July 25, five months later than scheduled and behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

However, with local infections under control, Chinese football authorities have since allowed a very limited number of spectators into stadiums.

Evergrande easily topped the Dalian group after the first phase and SIPG led in Suzhou, underlining the title credentials of both clubs.

In Dalian, where teams will fight to avoid relegation in the second phase, former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez faces a battle to keep his Dalian Pro side in the CSL after only two wins in 14 games this season.

Related Topics

Football Tennis World China Hotel Liverpool Suzhou Dalian Guangzhou Shanghai July November Sunday Oscar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

25 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and C ..

10 hours ago

India maintains momentum in relations with Gulf

10 hours ago

'Common Denominator of All Crises:' Turkey Resumes ..

10 hours ago

IMF to Begin Talks on Rescue Package for Argentina ..

10 hours ago

Credit Rating Co. assigns rating to proposed Islam ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.