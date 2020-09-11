UrduPoint.com
Mahomes Stars As Chiefs Sink Texans In NFL Opener

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 09:30 AM

Los Angeles, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs launched the defense of their Super Bowl crown with a comprehensive 34-20 defeat of the Houston Texans in the NFL season-opener on Thursday.

Mahomes, the star of the Chiefs victorious Super Bowl campaign last season, picked up where he had left off with an assured display to pick apart the Texans.

It was the opening skirmish of an NFL season kicking off under a cloud of uncertainty as the league attempts to plot a course through the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the United States.

The Chiefs are one of only six teams who are allowing limited numbers of spectators into their home games.

A total of 15,985 fans were admitted into the clash at Arrowhead Stadium.

There was controversy before kick-off after some Chiefs fans booed players from both sides as they linked arms in a symbolic "moment of unity" in a show of support against racism.

Before that, the Texans players had remained in the locker room during the playing of the US national anthem and "Lift Every Voice and Sing", a song often described as the "black national anthem."The Chiefs players meanwhile remained on the pitch for both songs with most players standing. One Chiefs player, defensive end Alex Okafor, dropped to one knee during the playing of the US national anthem.

