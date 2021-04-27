UrduPoint.com
Mahrez's 'unlikely' Journey From Paris Suburbs To Champions League Semi Against PSG

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 08:50 AM

Mahrez's 'unlikely' journey from Paris suburbs to Champions League semi against PSG

Sarcelles, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Born and brought up in a gritty Paris suburb, Riyad Mahrez has gone on to become one of the leading players of his generation and returns to the French capital with Manchester City in the Champions League semi-finals this week.

Yet his route to the top, sidestepping the usual youth academy apprenticeship, is variously described by his former coaches in Sarcelles as "unlikely" and the player himself as an "anomaly".

Now 30, the winger has been a key player for City this season, scoring in their Champions League quarter-final win over Borussia Dortmund and playing the 90 minutes as Pep Guardiola's side defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the English League Cup final on Sunday.

He has also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Algeria, the country from where his father emigrated to France.

Mahrez himself grew up in Sarcelles, in the "banlieues" around 20 kilometres north of Paris, and learned the game at a local amateur club, leaving a mark on those who played with him as he made his journey to one of Europe's biggest sides.

"The only person who believed was Riyad himself," Hayel Mbemba, who played with Mahrez at AAS Sarcelles, told AFP. "He has a strength of character which is above the average. He is football crazy, and that is an understatement.""He owes his success entirely to himself. He had an unwavering self-confidence. Some people might think it's arrogance but it's not the case," explains Mohamed Coulibaly, who runs the local club.

The production line of world-class players coming through the Paris suburbs is remarkable and seemingly never-ending, from Thierry Henry to Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and many more in between.

