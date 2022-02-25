UrduPoint.com

Maiden Ton For Erwee As South Africa Build Against New Zealand

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2022 | 08:20 AM

Maiden ton for Erwee as South Africa build against New Zealand

Christchurch, New Zealand, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :Sarel Erwee posted his maiden Test century as South Africa reached 163 for one at tea on day one of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch on Friday.

The 32-year-old Erwee, who made his Test debut last week on the same ground, was on 100 at the end of the second session with Aiden Markram on 16.

Dean Elgar was the sole wicket to fall for 41, after he and Erwee had put on 111 in South Africa's first century opening partnership in 16 innings, and first away from home in 10 years.

Elgar surprised at the start of the day when he won the toss and elected to bowl, the first captain to do so in 11 Tests at Hagley Oval, where the customary green-tinged wicket favours seamers on the opening day.

On a surface less green than in the first Test when his team were trounced in seven sessions, the South African captain backed up his bold decision by clipping Tim Southee to the fine-leg boundary with the first ball of the match.

Erwee, who had scores of 10 and nought on his debut, took his time settling in and was on five after 30 deliveries before he started to open up.

He brought up his 50 with a four in the final over before lunch and another boundary soon after the resumption sealed the century stand with Elgar.

With the 13th four of his innings Erwee reached 100 in the last over before tea.

Elgar, who weathered a fine spell of swing bowling from Southee early in his innings, looked comfortable until he was beaten by a delivery that swung in then nipped away to collect the off-stump.

Related Topics

Century Fine Christchurch Same South Africa From New Zealand

Recent Stories

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

PM Imran meets Russian President Putin

13 hours ago
 Security forces kill six terrorists in North Wazir ..

Security forces kill six terrorists in North Waziristan

13 hours ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. ..

PSL 7 Play-off 2 (Eliminator I) Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, ..

15 hours ago
 foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministr ..

Foodpanda collaborates with Climate Change Ministry to launch first e-bikes for ..

15 hours ago
 Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deat ..

Omicron variant of COVID-19 accounts for more deaths than Delta surge across U.S ..

15 hours ago
 NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of U ..

NATO calls virtual summit on Russian invasion of Ukraine

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>