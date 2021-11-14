Maiden World Cup win for Slokar in Lech parallel

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Lech, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2021 ) :Slovenian skier Andreja Slokar chalked up the first victory of her career when she won the World Cup parallel event in Lech on Saturday.

Slokar, 24, was beaten by Norwegian Thea Louise Stjernesund in the first run of the final but came back strongly in the second run to clinch the victory.

"I am feeling good," Slokar told Eurosport.

"How else can you feel when you win our first race? I am so happy." Another Norwegian, Kristin Lysdahl, took third place, seeing off Italian world champion Marta Bassino.

With many big Names, including Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Federica Brignone, all skipping the event, Lara Gut-Behrami was favourite to take the win.

But the Swiss racer crashed out in the last 16, as she missed a gate while attempting to make up ground on Marte Monsen.