Main parties struggle to excite first-time Greek voters

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :They are Greece's first-time voters, some as young as 16-years-old, who came of age during national bankruptcy, the Covid pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis.

Now they have a chance to decide the country's future when Greece goes to the polls on Sunday, three months after the nation's worst rail tragedy, in which 30 of the 57 people killed were under 30 years old.

The disaster prompted tens of thousands of people to take to the streets to vent fury with the government, which for the last eight years has been led by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis or his main rival, Alexis Tsipras.

Conservative Mitsotakis, 55, leftist Tsipras, 48, and Socialist ex-MEP Nikos Androulakis, 44, are dominating the polls and high-school student Nefeli Zouganeli, 16, is eager to have her voice heard.

"I recently learnt that I have the right to vote, and I am enthusiastic about it," she told AFP at her home in the northern Athens suburb of Anixi.

Greece is one of only three EU countries that allow teenagers under 18 to vote. In Sunday's election, that means anyone born in 2006 or earlier.

This time, nearly 440,000 young Greeks are eligible to cast their vote for the first time, representing around eight percent of the electorate.