Maine Republican Collins holds US Senate seat in blow to Dems

(@FahadShabbir)

Washington, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :Embattled Republican incumbent US Senator Susan Collins of Maine scored a come-from-behind election victory as her challenger conceded Wednesday, virtually closing Democrats' pathway to regaining control of the Senate.

"I just received a very gracious call from Sara Gideon conceding the race," said Collins, 67, who had trailed for months in polling against her Democratic rival.

Gideon said in a televised address that she spoke with Collins and "congratulated her on winning this election," which chalks up another victory for Republicans from Tuesday's election.

Republican are defending their 53-47 majority in the Senate, and Gideon's loss makes it that much more difficult for Democrats to win back the upper chamber of Congress.