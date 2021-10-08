Mainland Chinese markets resume with gains

Hong Kong, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Shares in mainland China rose on Friday as investors returned from a week-long break to catch up with a global rally, while Hong Kong extended gains after US lawmakers reached a deal to raise the debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default.

The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.67 percent, or 24.00 points, to 3,592.17, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange gained 0.79 percent, or 18.87 points, to 2,413.92.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.55 percent, or 136.12 points, to 24,837.85.