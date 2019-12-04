UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Maja Hat-trick Hammers Nimes, Marseille Close Gap On Leaders PSG

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 02:10 AM

Maja hat-trick hammers Nimes, Marseille close gap on leaders PSG

Angers, France, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Nigeria international Josh Maja scored a hat-trick as Bordeaux hammered Nimes 6-0 to go third in Ligue 1 as Andre Villas-Boas' second-placed Marseille moved within two points of leaders Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory at Angers.

London-born Maja, 20, who joined the French club from Sunderland in January, netted three times in half an hour in a game delayed for 25 minutes as more than 20 Bordeaux fans invaded the pitch at the Matmut Stadium.

The supporters, who climbed down onto the field after 11 minutes, were targeting club president Frederic Longuepee after being refused from flying a banner calling for his resignation.

Maja claimed his first after 24 minutes and added a second to double his tally for the season 13 minutes later.

He saved his best finish for this third effort firing high above Paul Bernardoni eight minutes into the second half for his first hat-trick in senior football.

Nicolas De Preville and a double from Brazilian midfielder Otavio made sure of all three points moving Paulo Sousa's side up to third in the table, five points behind Marseille.

Midfielder Dimitri Payet was involved in both goals at Angers, setting up Morgan Sanson for the opener before converting from the penalty spot as Andre Villas-Boas' side extended their unbeaten run to five.

The Portuguese boss kept faith with the side which beat Brest 2-1 on Friday electing against giving match-winner Nemanja Radonjic a spot in the starting lineup.

Angers boss Stephane Moulin made five changes from the weekend's loss to Nice as Ismail Traore took over the captaincy from Thomas Mangani.

- Playmaker Payet - Villas-Boas' men claimed the lead after 17 minutes as Sanson registered his second goal in four league games.

Payet played his free-kick quickly to find midfielder Sanson who side-footed cooly past Ludovic Butelle.

The former West Ham playmaker doubled the advantage after 41 minutes slotting his third penalty of the season.

Japan right-back Hiroki Sakai was tripped up in the Angers box and the France attacker scored his fifth goal of the season.

Marseille held on during the second half to move on to 31 points, with PSG, who have played two games fewer, on 33.

Elsewhere, Italian Cristian Battocchio scored a hat-trick as Brest moved up to 12th spot with a 5-0 hammering of Strasbourg.

Later Lyon host Lille and on Wednesday PSG can reinstore their five-point lead over Marseille as they welcome Nantes, who have recovered from a run of four straight defeats, to the French capital.

Related Topics

Football Firing France Brest Angers Nantes Nimes Nice Lille Strasbourg Bordeaux Marseille Lyon Sunderland Lead Nigeria January All From Best PSG

Recent Stories

Pakistan establishes Permanent Mission to OIC

2 hours ago

Govt wants to take opposition along for legislatio ..

2 hours ago

US court orders banks to release Trump financial d ..

2 hours ago

Russian-German Chamber of Commerce Says Russia to ..

2 hours ago

Iran, Russia, China to Hold Joint Naval Drills on ..

3 hours ago

Trump Plans to Discuss US Patriot System Sale to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.