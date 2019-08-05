UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Majestic' WWII Spitfire Set For Round-the-world Flight

Sumaira FH 44 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:30 AM

'Majestic' WWII Spitfire set for round-the-world flight

Chichester, United Kingdom, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Two British aviators take off Monday on a first-ever attempt to fly a Spitfire around the world, proclaiming the iconic fighter plane as a symbol of freedom.

The restored plane fought in World War II but has been de-militarised, stripped of its guns and paintwork to reveal the shining, silvery metal underneath.

"It's the most majestic machine," pilot Steve Brooks told AFP.

"We're hoping to reacquaint people with the beauty and the aesthetic of the Spitfire." The 76-year-old plane is due to take off from Goodwood Aerodrome in England for a four-month, 43,500-kilometre (27,000-mile) adventure westwards around the globe.

Taking turns, Brooks, 58, and Matt Jones, 45, who run a flight academy, will pilot the Silver Spitfire to around 30 countries and soar over some of the world's most cherished landmarks.

Agile, short-range interceptors, Spitfires were crucial in the 1940 Battle of Britain as the UK fought off the threat of an invasion by Nazi Germany.

A design classic with elliptical wings, the outline of a Spitfire is instantly recognisable.

"The Spitfire stands for freedom of humanity," Brooks said.

Of around 20,000 built, fewer than 250 survive, with only 50 or so of those still airworthy. They rarely fly and are mostly based in Britain.

The mission hopes to honour those who designed, built, and flew the Spitfire and inspire those who see it to cherish their freedoms.

Related Topics

World Germany Brooks United Kingdom Silver World War From

Recent Stories

UAE Hajj Mission distributes 25,000 meals in Medin ..

9 hours ago

Total revenue of 50 companies listed on financial ..

11 hours ago

Dubai Maritime City Authority discusses safety and ..

13 hours ago

ISRO releases video showing images captured by Cha ..

13 hours ago

ASEAN highlights milestones in bloc&#039;s 50-year ..

13 hours ago

Big Heart Foundation&#039;s SMS donation platform ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.