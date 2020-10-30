UrduPoint.com
Major 7.0 Magnitude Quake Hits Western Turkey: USGS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 05:50 PM

Major 7.0 magnitude quake hits western Turkey: USGS

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2020 ) :A major 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of western Turkey on Friday, the US Geological Survey said, with initial reports indicating damage to buildings but no immediate casualties.

The USGS said the quake was registered 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) off the Greek town of Neon Karlovasion on the Aegean Sea island of Samos.

The Turkish government's disaster agency AFAD reported a lower magnitude of 6.6 for the quake, which struck at a depth of 16.5 kilometres.

