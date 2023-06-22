UrduPoint.com

Major Animation Festival Opens In East China

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Major animation festival opens in east China

HANGZHOU, June 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The 19th China International Cartoon and Animation Festival (CICAF) began on Tuesday in Hangzhou, a bustling animation hub in east China's Zhejiang Province.

The five-day event includes a variety of activities, including an international animation game business conference, a Cosplay event and a voice actor contest.

The Golden Monkey King Award, the highest honor for Chinese animation, will also be unveiled at this year's CICAF.

Organized by the National Radio and Television Administration, China Media Group and Zhejiang provincial government, the event has attracted 459 enterprises and institutions from 59 countries and regions, as well as thousands of exhibitors and merchants.

Inaugurated in 2005, the festival has been held in Hangzhou annually.

Related Topics

Business China Hangzhou Hub Gold Media Event TV From Government

Recent Stories

realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

3 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

3 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

3 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

3 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.