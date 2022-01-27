Major Australian Energy Firm Woodside Announces Myanmar Pullout
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 09:30 AM
Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Australian energy firm Woodside announced its withdrawal from Myanmar Thursday, the latest company to head for the exit nearly a year after a military coup.
"Woodside has decided to withdraw from its interests in Myanmar," the petroleum company said in a statement, after nine years of operations in the country.