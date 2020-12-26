Major blast hits Nashville after chilling bomb warning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A huge explosion tore through a section of downtown Nashville early Friday, after police responding to reports of gunfire discovered a parked motorhome playing a recorded bomb warning.

The blast shattered windows and ripped apart trees but appeared calculated to spare lives, injuring just three people as it detonated at 6:30am (1130 GMT) in a section of the southern US city that was largely deserted due the early hour and the Christmas Day holiday.

The blast left as many as 20 buildings including store fronts badly damaged and the road surface charred -- scattering glass, tree branches and bricks in an area filled with businesses, restaurants and bars.

In a dramatic sequence of events that shattered the Christmas morning calm, police responded to calls that gunshots had been fired and noticed the vehicle as they arrived on the scene.

A recorded message playing from the motorhome warned that a bomb would detonate within 15 minutes -- enough time for a bomb squad to clear the area before the explosion, police chief John Drake and spokesman Don Aaron told reporters.

Witnesses told the Tennessean newspaper the warning, spoken in a woman's voice, counted down to the blast.

"Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode," one recalled the chilling recording saying.

Pictures shared on social media from the immediate aftermath showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the burning RV and store fronts that had been torn apart.