UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Blast Hits Nashville After Chilling Bomb Warning

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 01:40 AM

Major blast hits Nashville after chilling bomb warning

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :A huge explosion tore through a section of downtown Nashville early Friday, after police responding to reports of gunfire discovered a parked motorhome playing a recorded bomb warning.

The blast shattered windows and ripped apart trees but appeared calculated to spare lives, injuring just three people as it detonated at 6:30am (1130 GMT) in a section of the southern US city that was largely deserted due the early hour and the Christmas Day holiday.

The blast left as many as 20 buildings including store fronts badly damaged and the road surface charred -- scattering glass, tree branches and bricks in an area filled with businesses, restaurants and bars.

In a dramatic sequence of events that shattered the Christmas morning calm, police responded to calls that gunshots had been fired and noticed the vehicle as they arrived on the scene.

A recorded message playing from the motorhome warned that a bomb would detonate within 15 minutes -- enough time for a bomb squad to clear the area before the explosion, police chief John Drake and spokesman Don Aaron told reporters.

Witnesses told the Tennessean newspaper the warning, spoken in a woman's voice, counted down to the blast.

"Evacuate now. There is a bomb. A bomb is in this vehicle and will explode," one recalled the chilling recording saying.

Pictures shared on social media from the immediate aftermath showed thick plumes of black smoke rising from the burning RV and store fronts that had been torn apart.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Social Media Road Vehicle Nashville Women From

Recent Stories

King of Morocco, Israeli Prime Minister discuss re ..

31 minutes ago

Explosion in Nashville believed to be &#039;intent ..

2 hours ago

Egyptian, Russian FMs discuss regional issues

2 hours ago

Russian, Egyptian Foreign Ministers Discuss Constr ..

1 hour ago

Explosion in downtown Nashville an 'intentional ac ..

1 hour ago

Estonia to Receive First COVID-19 Vaccines on Satu ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.