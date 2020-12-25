UrduPoint.com
Major C. Africa Rebel Groups Call Off Ceasefire

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 06:20 PM

Major C. Africa rebel groups call off ceasefire

Bangui, Central African Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :A rebel coalition that has been fighting the government in Central African Republic said Friday it was calling off a three-day ceasefire ahead of a tense general election on the weekend.

The Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) said that "faced with "the irresponsible stubbornness of the government" which would have rejected the ceasefire, it had "decided to break the 72-hour truce it had imposed on itself and resume its unrelenting march towards its final objective," according to a statement that two major rebel groups confirmed to AFP.

