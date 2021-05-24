UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Cruise Lines To Restart Voyages For Vaccinated Passengers

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:40 PM

Major cruise lines to restart voyages for vaccinated passengers

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Three giants of the cruise industry will return to the seas within weeks, with Norwegian Cruise Lines on Monday becoming the latest to announce its US ships will set sail starting in early August.

After a year of crippling losses, Carnival and Royal Caribbean said late last week their first post-pandemic cruises will set sail in July, after the US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) earlier this month gave the green light to allow trips with passengers and crew who received Covid-19 vaccinations.

"We have been waiting for a very long time to announce a resumption of cruising from the US. We are so proud to be sailing for the first time in over a year from our special homeport of Seattle to the breathtaking state of Alaska," Harry Sommer, chief of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement.

Cruise operations were suspended on March 14, 2020 when the CDC issued a "no sail order" to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Several ships already had deadly outbreaks on board.

Some cruise ships resumed operations in Europe and elsewhere last year, but the ban remained in place in the United States.

All three companies will offer trips from Seattle to Alaska as their inaugural cruises.

Norwegian said "all crew and passengers must be fully vaccinated to embark." Carnival said its trips will be available to guests who received their final dose at least two weeks prior, and likewise Royal Caribbean will require vaccinations of all passengers over the age of 16, and after August 1 all those over the age of 12.

Norwegian will offer week-long voyages starting August 6, while Royal Caribbean will leave port first with a similar trip July 19 and Carnival's Holland American Line will start July 24.

"It's been a tough year for everyone, but people clearly have pent-up demand to cruise again, and we can't wait to get back to what we do best," Royal Caribbean Chief Executive Richard D. Fain said in last week's statement.

Disney Cruise Lines in early May announced all trips were canceled through the end of July, but on Monday declined to provide details to AFP on when sailing would resume.

Related Topics

Europe Seattle United States Netherlands March May July August 2020 All From Industry Best Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

1 minute ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

2 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

2 hours ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.