Major cyberattack on Poland came from Russian territory: Kaczynski

Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A "large scale" cyberattack targeting top Polish politicians earlier this year was launched from Russia, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland's governing right-wing party, said on Friday.

"Analyses by our services and the secret services of our allies allow us to unequivocally say that the cyberattack was carried out from the territory of the Russian Federation," Kaczynski said in a statement, adding that "top ministers" were affected.