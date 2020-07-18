'Major fire' hits cathedral in French city of Nantes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rennes, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2020 ) :A major fire broke out Saturday inside the cathedral in the western French city of Nantes, emergency services said.

"The fire is not under control, it is advancing. It is a major fire," the emergency operations centre said, adding that crews were alerted just before 08:00 am (0600 GMT) and that 60 firefighters had been dispatched.