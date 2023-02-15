Major firms not doing enough to curb deforestation: report

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Many major global firms and financial institutions that directly or indirectly contribute to deforestation do not have any policies in place to protect forests, increasing the risk for catastrophic nature loss, a report said Wednesday.

The report comes just months after countries reached a historic agreement to protect 30 percent of the world's land and seas by 2030 at UN biodiversity talks late last year.

At the same time, incoming legislation for the European Union and the United Kingdom will tighten rules around trading commodities associated with deforestation.

But new analysis Wednesday showed that hundreds of firms still have not set a single policy on deforestation despite these high-level commitments.

These companies are at risk -- financially, reputationally, operationally -- if they do not take steps to reduce their role in deforestation, the Forest 500 analysis by non-profit research group Global Canopy said.

"While there have been pockets of progress, the majority of companies and financial institutions are living on borrowed time, putting climate and nature goals at risk," Global Canopy director Niki Mardas said.

The report found that 201 of the 500 companies and financial institutions with the most influence on tropical deforestation -- 40 percent of all firms assessed -- failed to set any deforestation policies, barely unchanged from a year ago.

They included VW Group and Deichmann Group, Europe's largest footwear retailer. Deichmann said in a statement to AFP it does not directly source any materials from countries "associated with the issue of deforestation", while VW Group did not reply to a request for comment.

The report assessed 350 companies with the greatest stake in forest-risk commodities: palm oil, soy, beef, leather, timber and pulp and paper. It also looked at the 150 financial institutions providing the most finance to these companies.

It found that 100 companies have deforestation commitments in place for all of the commodities to which they are exposed, including Britain's consumer goods firm Unilever and Sainsbury's supermarket.

But is said only half of these are actively monitoring their suppliers or sourcing regions in line with their own policies.

"More companies have commitments, but few are taking sufficient action to deliver on them," Global Canopy said.