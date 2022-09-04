UrduPoint.com

Major Flood-hit Road Infrastructure Restored; Emergency Work Continues Under PM's Directives

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Major flood-hit road infrastructure restored; emergency work continues under PM's directives

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2022 ) :Under directives of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, rehabilitation work on a number of flood-damaged highways, roads and links roads had been completed whereas on the remaining sections, the restoration work was continuing on an emergency basis.

Minister for Communication and Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) are ensuring the early restoration of the damaged road infrastructure in different parts of the country.

The prime minister is personally supervising the roads rehabilitation work and receiving updated reports on daily basis, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the last fortnight, different damaged roads in the four provinces and Gilgit Baltistan had been restored.

The prime minister had already stressed that rehabilitation of the communication and links roads was the top priority.

N-15 had been restored from Mansehra to Chilas via Naran while N-25 from Karachi to Chaman where Hub to Khuzdar section was affected by flood had been restored for traffic. Karakorum Highway N-35 was also completely rehabilitated which was closed for traffic from Indus Kohistan to Hunza districts.

Similarly, N-40 Quetta-Noshki section, N-45 Chakdara-Dir section, Indus Highway N-55 Rajanpur-Taunsa and DIKhan-Pezu sections, N-65 Sibbi-Quetta section, N-70 Fort Munro section, N-90 Alpuri-Basham section, N-140 Gilgit-Shandour section and Strategic Highway S-1 Shangous section were restored for traffic.

The restoration work on certain highways was still continuing which included N-50 Zhob-DIKhan section, N-95 Fatahpur, Kalam section and Motorway M-8 Wangu Hills-Banja section. These highways would be soon re-opened for traffic.

Related Topics

Karachi Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Flood Motorway Road Traffic Mansehra Gilgit Baltistan Chaman Kohistan Khuzdar Hub Chilas NHA Media From Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres ..

Huge Wildfire Scorches Tens of Thousands of Acres in Kazakhstan

12 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

12 hours ago
 Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Be ..

Rodrygo keeps Real Madrid perfect with win over Betis

12 hours ago
 BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flo ..

BISP disburses Rs. 18.25 billion among 723,919 flood hit families

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.