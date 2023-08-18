Open Menu

Major Hurricane Heads Towards Mexico's Baja California

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Major hurricane heads towards Mexico's Baja California

Mexico City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2023 ) :Tropical Storm Hilary strengthened into a major hurricane in the Pacific on Thursday and was expected to further intensify before approaching Mexico's Baja California peninsula over the weekend, forecasters said.

Heavy rainfall was also expected in the southwestern United States from Friday as the storm moves north, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Hilary was packing maximum sustained winds of about 120 miles (195 kilometers) an hour, according to the NHC.

That made it a major Category Three hurricane -- the third most powerful on the Saffir-Simpson scale of one to five.

Hilary was located about 445 miles south of the tourist resort of Cabo San Lucas on the southern tip of Baja California, the NHC said.

"Additional rapid strengthening is forecast during the next day or so, and Hilary is likely to become a category four hurricane tomorrow (Friday)," it predicted.

"Flash flooding, locally significant, will be possible," it added.

The storm brought rain and rough seas to areas along Mexico's southwestern Pacific coast, including the tourist resort of Acapulco.

In the United States, parts of southern California and southern Nevada could see heavy rain through early next week, the NHC said.

Hurricanes hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

Related Topics

Storm Cabo San Lucas Acapulco United States Mexico May November From

Recent Stories

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan ..

UAE President receives Prime Minister of Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq

7 hours ago
 Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

Wasi for boosting tourism in Pakistan

9 hours ago
 ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, ..

ECP halts NOC issuance for new housing societies, demands commission's clearance ..

9 hours ago
 Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker fi ..

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar assumes charge as caretaker finance minister

9 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

9 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

9 hours ago
Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned ..

Farrell's World Cup in the balance amid overturned red card row

9 hours ago
 WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking powe ..

WHO urges countries to work towards unlocking power of traditional medicine

9 hours ago
 Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

Thousands flee wildfires in Canada's far north

9 hours ago
 PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advi ..

PM allocates portfolios to federal ministers, advisers, special assistants

9 hours ago
 Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

Strong quake rattles Colombian capital

9 hours ago
 Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

Four robbers shot dead by accomplices

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous