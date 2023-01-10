UrduPoint.com

Major Hydrogen Power Test Center Starts Operation In Southwest China

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Major hydrogen power test center starts operation in southwest China

CHONGQING, Jan. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) --:National Hydrogen Power Quality Inspection and Testing Center, an organization dedicated to boosting the development of China's hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle industry, started operation Monday in Chongqing Municipality.

With a total investment of 500 million Yuan (73.9 million U.S. Dollars), the center covers an area of 190 mu (around 12.67 hectares) with labs for hydrogen-powered vehicles, hydrogen fuel cells, and power assembly.

It can provide testing services for the whole industrial chain, including hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, critical auto parts, and hydrogen quality.

The center, the first of its kind in China, was established by China Automotive Engineering Research Institute Co., Ltd.

In recent years, Chongqing in southwest China has ramped up efforts to promote the development of the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle industry, with a number of automakers rolling out various car models and key supporting enterprises taking root there.

Related Topics

Assembly China Vehicles Vehicle Car Chongqing Industry Million

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives the Governor of the Digital Government Authority ..

16 minutes ago
 realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with ..

Realme Restocks its Much-demanded realme C35 with an Extended 4GB RAM Update

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket Wo ..

Pakistan gets 2nd position in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League

2 hours ago
 ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others i ..

ECP issues arrest warrant for Imran Khan, others in contempt case

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabi ..

PM Shehbaz apprises WB, ADB officials about rehabilitation of flood affectees

4 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF pr ..

Ishaq Dar reiterates commitment to complete IMF program

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.