Major infrastructure projects bolster Russia-China trade: Russian minister

ST.PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Major infrastructure projects implemented by Russia and China in the past few years stimulated the growth of Russia-China trade, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said on Thursday.

During the Russia-China business dialogue at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum, Chekunkov noted that infrastructure projects like the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge and the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations.

He also noted that agriculture and clean food, as well as tourism, cultural, humanitarian, scientific ties are promising areas of cooperation between Russia and China.