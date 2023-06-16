UrduPoint.com

Major Infrastructure Projects Bolster Russia-China Trade: Russian Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Major infrastructure projects bolster Russia-China trade: Russian minister

ST.PETERSBURG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :Major infrastructure projects implemented by Russia and China in the past few years stimulated the growth of Russia-China trade, Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov said on Thursday.

During the Russia-China business dialogue at the St.

Petersburg International Economic Forum, Chekunkov noted that infrastructure projects like the Heihe-Blagoveshchensk cross-border highway bridge and the Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge played an important role in trade turnover increase and opened a new page in the development of bilateral relations.

He also noted that agriculture and clean food, as well as tourism, cultural, humanitarian, scientific ties are promising areas of cooperation between Russia and China.

Related Topics

Business Russia China Agriculture St. Petersburg

Recent Stories

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualif ..

Senate approves bill abolishing lifetime disqualification of parliamentarians, c ..

19 minutes ago
 "BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sust ..

"BIPARJOY’ weakens into Cyclonic Storm with sustained surface winds of 80-100 ..

1 hour ago
 NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-2 ..

NA continuing discussion on budget for year 2023-24

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral tr ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance bilateral trade, promote cooperation

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 be ..

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

2 hours ago
 Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

Najam Sethi: ''Asia Cup returns to Pakistan''

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.