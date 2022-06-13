Major markets dive on heightened recession fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Global equities, oil prices and bitcoin plunged Monday on heightened recession fears triggered by runaway inflation.

The Dollar, however, gained versus major rivals, benefiting from its status as a haven investment and expectations of aggressive interest-rate hiking from the Federal Reserve.

The US Currency struck a 24-year peak against the yen, while it broke above 78 Indian rupees for the first time. It jumped one percent versus the pound.

"The hangover from a higher-than-expected US inflation reading is continuing to cause scissoring pain throughout the markets, as it extinguishes the hope the US Federal Reserve might be able to take its foot off the pedal on interest rate rises," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

US and European stocks had already tumbled Friday following the inflation data, with Asia following suit Monday.

European stock markets extended pre-weekend losses with falls of around two percent before Wall Street reopens.

London took a hit also from data showing the UK economy contracted in April for a second month in a row.

World oil prices, whose surge has contributed massively to soaring inflation, slid about 1.5 percent as the high cost of living increases recession expectations.

- Key figures at around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.7 percent at 7,193.40 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 2.0 percent at 13,489.05 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.1 percent at 6,055.16 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 2.2 percent at 3,518.80 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 3.0 percent at 26,987.44 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 3.4 percent at 21,067.58 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,255.55 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 2.7 percent at 31,392.79 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 134.47 Yen from 134.42 yen late Friday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0467 from $1.0526 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2214 from $1.2309 Euro/pound: UP at 85.74 pence from 85.39 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.4 percent at $120.27 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.8 percent at $118.53 per barrel