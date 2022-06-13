UrduPoint.com

Major Markets Dive On Heightened Recession Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Major markets dive on heightened recession fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :Global equities, oil prices and bitcoin plunged Monday on heightened recession fears triggered by runaway inflation.

The Dollar, however, gained versus major rivals, benefiting from its status as a haven investment and expectations of aggressive interest-rate hiking from the Federal Reserve.

The US Currency struck a 24-year peak against the yen, while it broke above 78 Indian rupees for the first time. It jumped one percent versus the pound.

"The hangover from a higher-than-expected US inflation reading is continuing to cause scissoring pain throughout the markets, as it extinguishes the hope the US Federal Reserve might be able to take its foot off the pedal on interest rate rises," noted AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould.

US and European stocks had already tumbled Friday following the inflation data, with Asia following suit Monday.

European stock markets extended pre-weekend losses with falls of around two percent before Wall Street reopens.

London took a hit also from data showing the UK economy contracted in April for a second month in a row.

World oil prices, whose surge has contributed massively to soaring inflation, slid about 1.5 percent as the high cost of living increases recession expectations.

- Key figures at around 1045 GMT - London - FTSE 100: DOWN 1.7 percent at 7,193.40 Frankfurt - DAX: DOWN 2.0 percent at 13,489.05 Paris - CAC 40: DOWN 2.1 percent at 6,055.16 EURO STOXX 50: DOWN 2.2 percent at 3,518.80 Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 3.0 percent at 26,987.44 (close) Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 3.4 percent at 21,067.58 (close) Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.9 percent at 3,255.55 (close) New York - Dow: DOWN 2.7 percent at 31,392.79 (close) Dollar/yen: UP at 134.47 Yen from 134.42 yen late Friday Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.0467 from $1.0526 Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2214 from $1.2309 Euro/pound: UP at 85.74 pence from 85.39 penceBrent North Sea crude: DOWN 1.4 percent at $120.27 per barrelWest Texas Intermediate: DOWN 1.8 percent at $118.53 per barrel

Related Topics

India Dollar Oil Bitcoin London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Reading New York United Kingdom Euro April Stocks Market From Asia (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in ..

Pakistanis consumed Rs 83 billion worth of tea in the 2021-22 fiscal year

25 minutes ago
 Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

Mahira Khan congratulates "Aik Hain Nigar" team

1 hour ago
 Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards ..

Imam-ul-Haq and Shadab Khan win individual awards for their outstanding performa ..

1 hour ago
 Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar call ..

Shadab Khan says he got motivated after Babar called him "Buddha"

2 hours ago
 Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Pun ..

Sibtain Khan appointed as opposition leader in Punjab Assembly

2 hours ago
 Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pak ..

Expected dates for Eid ul Azha, Ashura 2022 in Pakistan revealed

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.