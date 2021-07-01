Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision

(@FahadShabbir)

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday.

"The 31st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting have adjourned and will continue tomorrow, Friday, 2 July 2021, at 15:00 and 16:30 (CEST), respectively, via videoconference," an OPEC statement said.