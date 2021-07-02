UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Oil-producing Countries Postpone Output Decision

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 12:00 AM

Major oil-producing countries postpone output decision

London, July 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Major oil-producing countries on Thursday failed to agree to boost output in August to meet growing demand and limit recent price rises, adjourning their meeting to Friday.

"The 31st Meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee and the 18th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting have adjourned and will continue tomorrow, Friday, 2 July 2021, at 15:00 and 16:30 (CEST), respectively, via videoconference," an OPEC statement said.

Related Topics

Price July August

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

46 minutes ago

Miami Residents Express Solidarity, Support for Su ..

5 minutes ago

NAB raids Mukhtiarkar office, takes land record

5 minutes ago

US Supreme Court upholds controversial voting rest ..

5 minutes ago

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

9 minutes ago

Parliament gets briefing on national security issu ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.