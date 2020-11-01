UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Major Quake Death Toll Rises To 49 In Turkey

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 01st November 2020 | 01:40 PM

Major quake death toll rises to 49 in Turkey

Bayrakli, Turkey, Nov 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :Rescue workers were searching eight buildings in Izmir Sunday, despite dwindling hope for survivors, as the death toll of a powerful magnitude earthquake which hit western Turkey rose to 49.

The 7.0-magnitude quake has also injured 896 in Turkey, the Turkish emergency authority AFAD said, after striking on Friday afternoon near the west coast town of Seferihisar in Izmir province.

More than 200 people were in hospital, AFAD said, and rescuers were still searching eight buildings in Izmir.

Overnight, 33 hours after the quake, a 55-year-old man named by state news agency Anadolu as Ahmet was pulled out from underneath the rubble to applause of onlookers and taken to hospital.

The worst affected Turkish town was Bayrakli, where anxious families in thick blankets spent a second night in tents. Others watched nervously as rescue workers sorted through the debris for a second day.

Some privately expressed concern that their hope was slowly diminishing as the hours pass by.

But a worker at the site of one collapsed building, who did not wish to be named, told AFP they believed at least 10 people could still be under the rubble.

Nearly 6,000 rescuers have been working all day and all night since Friday, mechanical diggers helping them remove blocks of concrete.

Periodically, the rescue work has been halted and everyone kept silent to listen for any indication of someone trapped in the rubble.

Thousands of tents have been set in the areas around the collapsed buildings since officials warn residents to avoid returning to their homes.

Turkey has reported more than 800 aftershocks following the quake, including 40 that were above four in magnitude.

Turkey has suffered the deadliest quakes of 2020, Turkish website HaberTurk noted. As well as this latest disaster, an earlier quake in January killed more than 40 people in the eastern provinces of Elazig and Malatya.

Two teenagers on their way home from school were also killed in Greece, as the quake caused a mini-tsunami on the Greek island of Samos and a rush of water from the sea that turned streets into rivers in one Turkish town.

Friday's earthquake was so powerful it was felt as far away as Istanbul and Athens. The disaster has prompted Greece and Turkey to put aside their differences and work together to help those affected.

Related Topics

Injured Earthquake Water Turkey Athens Man Elazig Malatya Izmir Istanbul Greece SITE January Sunday 2020 All From

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Algerian President on &#0 ..

2 hours ago

Local Press: UAE deploys the power of data to figh ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 1, 2020 in Pakistan

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

Progressive Panel sweeps in KUJ elections

13 hours ago

Final Voter Turnout in Georgian Parliamentary Elec ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.