SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Three major scientific and technological facilities in the fields of information, the life sciences and new materials were put into use on Thursday in Guangming Science City in south China's high-tech hub of Shenzhen.

The projects are two major scientific and technological pieces of infrastructure for synthetic biology research, brain analysis and brain simulation, and a large scientific device platform for material genomics, according to the Guangming Science City Forum 2023, which was held on Thursday in Shenzhen.

"Large scientific facilities play the role of the 'cradle' in basic research, which is of great significance to breaking through the frontiers of science and promoting economic and social development.

The next step involves strengthening the coordination of large scientific facilities, giving full play to their cluster effect, and building a multidisciplinary research platform," said Han Jiecai, an academician at the Chinese academy of Sciences.

As a key area supporting the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area as it builds itself into an international innovation center, Guangming Science City has planned to build 24 sci-tech innovation entities, including large scientific facilities and cutting-edge, cross-research platforms.