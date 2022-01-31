UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2022 | 03:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 23,624.

14 points, up 74.06 points, or 0.31 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,968.20 points, down 19.90 points, or 0.28 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,661.00 points, down 56.34 points, or 0.21 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,250.55 points, up 4.22 points, or 0.13 percent.

