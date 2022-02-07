Major stock market indices worldwide

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,407.76 points, up 46.32 points, or 1.38 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,558.94 points, up 230.88 points, or 1.73 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 24,609.43 points, up 36.

14 points, or 0.15 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,101.80 points, down 18.40 points, or 0.26 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,279.00 points, down 160.99 points, or 0.59 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,328.64 points, down 2.77 points, or 0.08 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,750.70 points, up 0.44 points, or 0.02 percent.