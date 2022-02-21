UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,488.41 points, down 2.35 points, or 0.07 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 13,464.85 points, up 5.17 points, or 0.04 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 24,109.59 points, down 218.12 points, or 0.90 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,229.50 points, up 7.80 points, or 0.11 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,660.00 points, down 462.07 points, or 1.70 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,421.95 points, down 6.95 points, or 0.20 percent.

