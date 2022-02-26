UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index had no trading.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.

IN THE UNITED STATESThe S&P 500 Index closed at 4,384.65 points, up 95.95 points, or 2.24 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 34,058.75 points, up 834.92 points, or 2.51 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market Asia Dow Jones

Recent Stories

Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

13 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 14 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

39 minutes ago
 Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziri ..

Security forces kill one terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

52 minutes ago
 EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its ..

EU adds Russian President, Foreign Minister to its sanctions list

2 hours ago
 Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railw ..

Challenges of Quality Management in Pakistan Railway

3 hours ago
 Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support h ..

Differently-able Lahore Qalandars’ fan support his team on stretcher

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>