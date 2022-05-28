UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index had no trading.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.

