Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, June 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,231.

50 points, up 55.60 points, or 0.77 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,738.00 points, up 324.12 points, or 1.18 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,236.70 points, up 9.98 points, or 0.31 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,679.57 points, up 20.58 points, or 0.77 percent.

