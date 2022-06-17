UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan Published June 17, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,265.51 points, down 19.87 points, or 0.60 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,045.84 points, down 105.12 points, or 0.87 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,716.74 points, down 128.69 points, or 0.62 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,453.70 points, down 137.40 points, or 2.08 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 25,816.50 points, down 614.70 points, or 2.33 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,079.97 points, down 17.46 points, or 0.56 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Market Asia

Recent Stories

Registration of Social Media Company

Registration of Social Media Company

8 minutes ago
 “An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost ..

“An Import Ban on Luxury Smartphones Will Boost the Local Assembly of Smartpho ..

13 minutes ago
 Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted ..

Daniyal Aziz who injured in road accident shifted to Services Hospital

48 minutes ago
 Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucester ..

Mohammad Amir joins English county team Gloucestershire

50 minutes ago
 US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP official ..

US condemns offensive remarks made by BJP officials

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 June 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.