Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,265.51 points, down 19.87 points, or 0.60 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,045.84 points, down 105.12 points, or 0.87 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,716.74 points, down 128.69 points, or 0.62 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,453.70 points, down 137.40 points, or 2.08 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 25,816.50 points, down 614.70 points, or 2.33 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,079.97 points, down 17.46 points, or 0.56 percent.