UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2022 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,364.00 points, up 14.25 points, or 0.43 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,742.55 points, up 56.52 points, or 0.45 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,976.80 points, up 257.74 points, or 1.19 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,689.20 points, up 110.50 points, or 1.68 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,777.00 points, up 285.03 points, or 1.08 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,128.72 points, up 17.07 points, or 0.55 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Market Asia

Recent Stories

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

PIA resumes flights to Kuala Lumpur from Lahore

3 minutes ago
 PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

PIA resumes Lahore-Kuala Lumpur flight operation

58 minutes ago
 Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

Anti-Polio campaign begins across country today

1 hour ago
 Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 ser ..

Pakistan is set to take part in tri-nation T20 series with New Zealand and Bangl ..

1 hour ago
 The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Paki ..

The 5-day Anti-Polio campaign begins today in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs ..

Shan Masood is the first player to score 1000 runs in the County Championship 20 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.