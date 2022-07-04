UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,381.82 points, down 5.82 points, or 0.17 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,813.49 points, down 46.87 points, or 0.36 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 21,690.68 points, down 169.11 points, or 0.77 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,630.60 points, up 90.70 points, or 1.39 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,094.00 points, up 158.38 points, or 0.61 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,106.39 points, up 10.80 points, or 0.35 percent.

