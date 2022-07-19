UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,278.72 points, up 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,524.51 points, down 8.14 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,719.20 points, down 126.

98 points, or 0.61 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,675.40 points, down 11.70 points, or 0.17 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,984.00 points, up 195.53 points, or 0.73 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,109.95 points, down 11.81 points, or 0.38 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,367.52 points, down 7.73 points, or 0.33 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market Asia

Recent Stories

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

Rupee touches new low against US dollar

28 minutes ago
 HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by ..

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2022” award by Euromoney

1 hour ago
 PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

PM calls allies meeting in Lahore today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th July 2022

4 hours ago
 Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukra ..

Two Security Guards of Kakhovka HPP Killed by Ukrainian Strike - Source

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.