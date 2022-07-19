Major stock market indices worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Tuesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,278.72 points, up 0.62 points, or 0.02 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,524.51 points, down 8.14 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,719.20 points, down 126.

98 points, or 0.61 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,675.40 points, down 11.70 points, or 0.17 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,984.00 points, up 195.53 points, or 0.73 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,109.95 points, down 11.81 points, or 0.38 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,367.52 points, down 7.73 points, or 0.33 percent.