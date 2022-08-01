UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi Published August 01, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,246.62 points, down 6.62 points, or 0.20 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,243.33 points, down 23.59 points, or 0.19 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,026.60 points, down 129.

91 points, or 0.64 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,973.80 points, up 28.60 points, or 0.41 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,805.50 points, up 3.86 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,215.42 points, up 3.86 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,444.05 points, down 7.45 points, or 0.30 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market Asia

Recent Stories

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Mad ..

Gilgit Warriors won the fifth edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

43 minutes ago
 Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

Tiwana appointed as IR Member Operations

59 minutes ago
 Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, se ..

Army Chief lauds PLA's role in China's defense, security and nation building

2 hours ago
 Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to ..

Customer Always Comes First — vivo Continues to Offer Splendid Customer Servic ..

2 hours ago
 realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Br ..

Realme Earns the Honor of Becoming the Youngest Brand among BrandZ’s Chinese G ..

2 hours ago
 HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H ..

HBL’s Balance Sheet crosses Rs 5.0 trillion in H1 2022 as the Bank continues t ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.