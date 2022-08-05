Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,195.23 points, up 6.19 points, or 0.19 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,088.65 points, up 23.43 points, or 0.19 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,283.59 points, up 109.55 points, or 0.54 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,002.50 points, up 27.60 points, or 0.40 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,871.50 points, down 60.70 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,275.19 points, up 5.33 points, or 0.16 percent.