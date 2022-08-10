Major stock market indices worldwide

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,242.36 points, down 5.07 points, or 0.16 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,302.57 points, down 28.52 points, or 0.23 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 19,956.51 points, down 46.

93 points, or 0.23 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,025.30 points, down 4.50 points, or 0.06 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,895.50 points, down 104.46 points, or 0.37 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,270.89 points, down 0.09 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,493.70 points, down 9.76 points, or 0.39 percent.