Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2022 ) :-- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Monday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,268.37 points, down 8.52 points, or 0.26 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 12,392.50 points, down 26.89 points, or 0.22 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 20,038.

48 points, down 137.14 points, or 0.68 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,065.20 points, up 32.70 points, or 0.46 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,674.00 points, up 127.02 points, or 0.44 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,261.40 points, down 7.87 points, or 0.24 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.