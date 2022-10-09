UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Faizan Hashmi Published October 09, 2022 | 07:20 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --::The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 17,811.97 points, up 732.46 points, or 4.29 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,799.10 points, up 99.80 points, or 1.49 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,169.50 points, up 177.29 points, or 0.66 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,152.21 points, up 13.31 points, or 0.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,248.85 points, up 39.47 points, or 1.79 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market Asia

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration ..

PM Shehbaz remarks another lifelong demonstration of China-Pakistan friendship: ..

18 minutes ago
 Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

Armeena Khan shares interesting message for fans

31 minutes ago
 PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, ei ..

PCB unveils details of New Zealand's two Tests, eight ODIs and five T20Is in Pak ..

51 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

PM Shehbaz to visit Thar today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th October 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.