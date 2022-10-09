Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Oct. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2022 ) --::The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 17,811.97 points, up 732.46 points, or 4.29 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,799.10 points, up 99.80 points, or 1.49 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 27,169.50 points, up 177.29 points, or 0.66 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,152.21 points, up 13.31 points, or 0.42 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,248.85 points, up 39.47 points, or 1.79 percent.