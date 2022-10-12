Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 2,976.72 points, down 3.07 points, or 0.10 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,568.01 points, down 9.80 points, or 0.09 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 16,758.27 points, down 74.

09 points, or 0.44 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,647.40 points, up 2.40 points, or 0.04 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,364.00 points, down 37.25 points, or 0.14 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,101.55 points, down 3.45 points, or 0.11 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,191.35 points, down 0.72 points, or 0.03 percent.