Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Oct. 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Thursday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,008.30 points, down 17.21 points, or 0.57 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,762.67 points, down 75.81 points, or 0.70 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 16,700.65 points, down 0.

38 points, or 0.00 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 6,667.00 points, up 19.50 points, or 0.29 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 26,398.50 points, up 1.67 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,074.45 points, down 8.74 points, or 0.28 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,198.29 points, down 4.18 points, or 0.19 percent.