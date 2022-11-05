UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 05, 2022 | 01:10 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :) -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Saturday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index had no trading.

The Shenzhen Component Index had no trading.

The Hang Seng Index had no trading.

The S&P/ASX 200 index had no trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index had no trading.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index had no trading.

