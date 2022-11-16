Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,133.65 points, down 0.43 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,336.07 points, down 15.26 points, or 0.13 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,169.21 points, down 173.

91 points, or 0.95 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,111.30 points, down 30.30 points, or 0.42 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,020.49 points, up 30.32 points, or 0.11 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,274.85 points, down 0.43 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,483.13 points, up 2.80 points, or 0.11 percent.