UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 10:20 AM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, Nov. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) --:The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Wednesday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,133.65 points, down 0.43 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 11,336.07 points, down 15.26 points, or 0.13 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 18,169.21 points, down 173.

91 points, or 0.95 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,111.30 points, down 30.30 points, or 0.42 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,020.49 points, up 30.32 points, or 0.11 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,274.85 points, down 0.43 points, or 0.01 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,483.13 points, up 2.80 points, or 0.11 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market Asia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

56 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th No ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 16th November 2022

1 hour ago
 Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports o ..

Pentagon Says Has No Info to Corroborate Reports of Russian Missiles Striking Po ..

10 hours ago
 Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in A ..

Five People Injured in Hand Grenade Explosion in Afghanistan

10 hours ago
 Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Re ..

Around 400,000 Dutch People Now Food Insecure - Red Cross

10 hours ago
 US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated ..

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Nominated to Be Next Speaker

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.