UrduPoint.com

Major Stock Market Indices Worldwide

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 01:50 PM

Major stock market indices worldwide

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN ASIA The Shanghai Composite Index opened at 3,085.46 points, down 3.85 points, or 0.12 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index opened at 10,928.15 points, down 28.53 points, or 0.26 percent.

The Hang Seng Index opened at 17,673.20 points, up 12.

30 points, or 0.07 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index opened at 7,264.00 points, up 22.20 points, or 0.31 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average opened at 28,398.77 points, up 15.68 points, or 0.06 percent.

The Straits Times Index opened at 3,249.53 points, down 3.35 points, or 0.10 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock price Index opened at 2,442.21 points, up 0.88 points, or 0.04 percent.

Related Topics

Shenzhen Shanghai Price Market Asia

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announ ..

Pak Vs Eng: Match officials for Test series announced

1 hour ago
 Actor Ismail Tara passes away

Actor Ismail Tara passes away

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official v ..

PM Shehbaz leaves for Turkey on two-day official visit

3 hours ago
 Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Sh ..

Govt notifies Gen Asim Munir as COAS, Gen Sahir Shamshad as CJCSC

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 25th November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.